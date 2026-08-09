In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-