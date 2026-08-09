In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-