In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-