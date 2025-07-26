In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-