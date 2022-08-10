In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Optima E5 vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Saathi
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|55 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.