In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Optima E5 vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|55 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.