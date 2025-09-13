In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-