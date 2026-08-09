In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-