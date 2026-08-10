In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Optima E5 vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|55 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours