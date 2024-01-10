In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less