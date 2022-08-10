In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Optima E5 vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Flion
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|55 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.