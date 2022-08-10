In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Optima E5 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|55 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.