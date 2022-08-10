HT Auto
Hero Electric Optima E5 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Optima E5 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima e5 Accelero r14
BrandHero ElectricNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 61,866₹ 49,731
Range55 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Optima E5
Hero Electric Optima E5
STD
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W250 W
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Ground Clearance
140 mm175 mm
Kerb Weight
73 kg86 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
PC Head Lamp, Fancooled Charger, Regenerative braking, Aerodynamic Style-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,55153,003
Ex-Showroom Price
66,55149,731
RTO
00
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,139

