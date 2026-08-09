In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-