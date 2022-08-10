In 2023 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less