In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-