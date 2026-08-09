In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-