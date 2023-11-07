In 2023 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less