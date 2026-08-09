In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-