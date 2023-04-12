In 2023 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less