In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-