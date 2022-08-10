Saved Articles

Hero Electric Optima E5 vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Optima E5
Hero Electric Optima E5
STD
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W
Range
55 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Max Speed
42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,55149,000
Ex-Showroom Price
66,55149,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,053

