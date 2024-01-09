Saved Articles

Hero Electric Optima vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Optima vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Yzf r15 v3
BrandHero ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4.5 Hrs.-
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹1.07 Lakhs*
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1900 W18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,7851,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5901,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,19510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3813,919

