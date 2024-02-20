Saved Articles

Hero Electric Optima vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Optima vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Fzs-fi v3
BrandHero ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4.5 Hrs.-
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1900 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,7851,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5901,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
4,1957,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3812,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

    File photo used for representational purpose.
    This city will impose heavy penalty for blocking passage of emergency vehicles
    20 Feb 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test the five-door Thar SUV at higher altitudes ahead of its much anticipated launch later this year. The SUV was recently spotted near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
    Mahindra Thar five door SUV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch
    31 Jan 2024
    Hero MotoCorp reported a 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for Q3 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,073.40 crore
    Hero MotoCorp’s profit surges 51% YoY to 1,073 crore in Q3 FY2025
    10 Feb 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test the five-door Thar SUV at higher altitudes ahead of its much anticipated launch later this year. The SUV was recently spotted near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
    Mahindra five-door Thar SUV India launch timeline revealed. Check details
    27 Feb 2024
    This Bugatti Chiron Sport took on the Dassault Rafale fighter jet in a drag race recently.
    Watch: Bugatti Chiron Sport take on Rafale fighter jet in drag race
    21 May 2021
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     