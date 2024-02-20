In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Optima vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Fz-fi v3 Brand Hero Electric Yamaha Price ₹ 1.07 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 89-135 km/charge - Mileage - 49.30 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4.5 Hrs. -