In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Optima vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Fascino 125 Brand Hero Electric Yamaha Price ₹ 1.07 Lakhs ₹ 80,100 Range 89-135 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4.5 Hrs. -