In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Optima vs VXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Vxl 150
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4.5 Hrs.
|-