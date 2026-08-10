In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Optima vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 83,300
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Mintues
|-