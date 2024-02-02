In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Optima vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Hero Electric TVS Price ₹ 1.07 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 89-135 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4.5 Hrs. -