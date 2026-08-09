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Hero Electric Optima vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Optima vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Intruder
BrandHero ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 83,300₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Mintues-

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Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Optima Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg152 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
89 km
Max Speed
48 kmph
Max Power
1900 W13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionSwing Arm
Features
Fast Charging Time
No-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
NoYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand Sensor-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Mintues-
Battery Warranty
4 Years-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,1171,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
83,3001,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
3,8178,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8723,202

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