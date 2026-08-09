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Hero Electric Optima vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Optima vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHero ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 83,300₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Mintues-

Filters
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Optima Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg186 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
89 km
Max Speed
48 kmph
Max Power
1900 W19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Fast Charging Time
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
No-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Speed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand Sensor-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Mintues-
Battery Warranty
4 Years-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,1171,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
83,3001,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
3,8178,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8723,413

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