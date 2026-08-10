In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Optima up to 89-135 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Optima vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 83,300
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Mintues
|-