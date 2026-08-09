In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Optima up to 89-135 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Optima vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Elite
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 83,300
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Mintues
|8 Hrs.