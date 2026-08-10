In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima up to 89-135 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Optima vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 83,300
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Mintues
|6 Hours