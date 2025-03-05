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Hero Electric Optima vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Optima vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandHero ElectricKTM
Price₹ 83,300₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Mintues-

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Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Optima Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm158 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg160 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
89 km500 km
Max Speed
48 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
1900 W14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Features
Fast Charging Time
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand SensorSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Mintues-
Battery Warranty
4 Years-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,1172,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
83,3001,91,795
RTO
015,880
Insurance
3,8176,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8724,601

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