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Hero Electric Optima vs Komaki M-5

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Optima up to 89-135 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Optima vs M-5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima M-5
BrandHero ElectricKomaki
Price₹ 83,300₹ 99,000
Range89-135 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Mintues-

Filters
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Optima Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
89 km
Max Speed
48 kmph
Max Power
1900 W-
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Fast Charging Time
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
No-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand Sensor-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Mintues-
Battery Warranty
4 Years-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,11799,000
Ex-Showroom Price
83,30099,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8170
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8722,127

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