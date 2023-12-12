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Hero Electric Optima vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Optima vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima w175
BrandHero ElectricKawasaki
Price₹ 83,300₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Mintues-

Filters
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Optima Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
Left Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg135 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
89 km480 km
Max Speed
48 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
1900 W13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Features
Fast Charging Time
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
NoYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand Sensor-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Mintues-
Battery Warranty
4 Years-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12V 6Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbHalogen Bulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,1171,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
83,3001,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
3,81710,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8722,850

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