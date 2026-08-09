In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 83,300
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Mintues
|-