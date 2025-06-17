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Hero Electric Optima vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Optima vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Sp 125
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 83,300₹ 89,748
Range89-135 km/charge-
Mileage-63 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 50 Mintues-

Filters
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Optima Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg116 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
89 km-
Max Speed
48 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
1900 W10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Continious Power
1900-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionHydraulic Type
Features
Fast Charging Time
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
NoYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand SensorVoice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Mintues-
Battery Warranty
4 Years-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,1171,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
83,30089,748
RTO
07,179
Insurance
3,8176,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8722,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Shine
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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