In 2026 Hero Electric Optima or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Optima up to 89-135 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Optima vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 83,300
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|89-135 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|36 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 50 Mintues
|-