In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Nyx vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Shiga
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|130 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|60 V
|Charging Time
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