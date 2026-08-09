In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Nyx vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|130 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours