In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Nyx vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|130 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours