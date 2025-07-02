In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Nyx vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-