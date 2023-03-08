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Hero Electric Nyx vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Nyx vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Fascino 125
BrandHero ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 0.62 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Nyx Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg98 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Integrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,Smart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99089,391
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99077,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
06,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,921

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