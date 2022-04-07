|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Range
|55 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Max Speed
|42 kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹60,990
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹60,990
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,310
|₹1,307