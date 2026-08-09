In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Nyx vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|O3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|130 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
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