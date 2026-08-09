Nyx vs Smarty Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Smarty Brand Hero Electric Warivo Motors Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 74,300 Range 130 km/charge 70 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.