Nyx vs Queen SX Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Queen sx Brand Hero Electric Warivo Motors Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 75,300 Range 130 km/charge 55-80 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.