In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Nyx vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|130 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.