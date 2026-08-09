Nyx vs Queen Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Queen Brand Hero Electric Warivo Motors Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 46,800 Range 130 km/charge 95-100 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.