Nyx vs Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Max Brand Hero Electric Viertric Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 68,000 Range 130 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 26 Ah Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.