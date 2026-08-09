In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Nyx vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-