In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Nyx vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-